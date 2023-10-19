4 US University Students Killed After Being Hit By Speeding BMW

The 22-year-old BMW driver was arrested and later released. (Representational Pic)

Four students of Pepperdine University in the US were killed after being hit by an out-of-control BMW. The incident took place along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu around 8.30pm on Tuesday, said the New York Post. All four victims were women, who were all seniors. The police identified the BMW driver as 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm. He was speeding along the highway when he lost control and smashed into several parked vehicles, then into a group of young women, the police further said.

The students were identified by school officials as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams. They were declared dead on the spot.

"To the students who loved, lived with, and were in community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours. I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss," Pepperdine president Jim Gash told the school community in a statement.

"In the days ahead, we will come together in meaningful ways to honour and celebrate the lives of the remarkable individuals lost to this unthinkable tragedy," Mr Gash said.

Local news outlet KTLA reported that Bohm got out of the vehicle unharmed and was tackled to the ground by several people.

Two other people were injured in the accident and rushed to hospital, said the police, adding that their condition remains unknown.

Bohm was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He was, however, released from custody due to lack of evidence, Fox 11 reported.

The police are also investigating if he was driving under the influence (DUI).

The crash occurred roughly four miles (6.4 kilometres) north of Pepperdine's campus.