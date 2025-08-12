Hyderabad College Students Trade Kicks, Punches, Police Tags It Gang War

A group of college students in Hyderabad traded kicks and punches as a violent clash broke out between two groups. The incident, which took place in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Friday, came to light after CCTV footage of the physical altercation went viral. The police described the fight as a "gang war."

One of the CCTV clippings shows a man being brutally assaulted by a group of college students. The video starts with a man standing in between two other men, with his back bent forward. The two begin punching the victim. Within seconds, a group of men join the altercation and start throwing kicks, punches and slaps.

The man tries to escape the mob and enter the college building, but he is pulled back and thrashed.

Security staff and a few other people try to intervene and mediate, but the accused group, fuming with anger, keep coming back.

The students are said to be from Avinash College, located in the LB Nagar area. The police have charged 15 individuals involved in the violent clash, the motive behind which is still under investigation.

Police officials have said that they are conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause of the dispute and to identify and apprehend any other individuals who may have been involved.

The authorities have indicated that they are working with the college administration to address the issue of student safety and the prevalence of such rivalries among youth to prevent future occurrences.