5 Injured In Firing Between Rival Groups In Delhi: Cops

Five people were injured in a firing incident between two groups in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday at Jyoti Nagar police station by a man claiming his son had been shot at by unknown assailants.

Upon arrival, police found that multiple rounds had been fired during the clash, the official said, adding that the injured people were rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment.

A crime team and forensic experts were called to examine the scene, where several empty cartridges and a live cartridge were recovered, he added.

Police have registered a case at Jyoti Nagar police station and launched an investigation. Teams have been formed to analyse technical and manual inputs to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting, the official said.

The official further said that the motive behind the gunfight is yet to be established, and police are probing possible gang rivalries or personal enmity.

Local sources are being questioned, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined for leads.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the vicinity to prevent further escalation. Residents have been urged to cooperate with the investigation as efforts to trace the culprits continue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)