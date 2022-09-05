4th Accused In Paharganj Robbery Case Arrested: Delhi Police

A half kilogram of gold was also recovered by the police from the accused.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the fourth accused in connection with the recent Paharganj robbery case from Rajasthan.

A half kilogram of gold was also recovered by the police from the accused. Earlier police arrested three people in connection with the case.

"The fourth accused has been arrested by the special cell in connection with a case of robbery worth Rs 6 crores in the Paharganj area. Half kg of gold has also been recovered from him," said Delhi Police on Monday.

The incident took place early on Wednesday morning when a courier service owner and his associate were returning to their vehicle parked in the area.

The complainant alleged that he was intercepted and robbed by four persons in Paharganj.

A case under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) had been registered in this regard.

Earlier on September 2, DCP Central, Shweta Chauhan had told ANI that the police zeroed in on a group from Rajasthan and arrested three people in connection with the case.

"Three accused have been arrested for looting people after a robbery was reported in Paharganj recently. We zeroed in on a group that hails from Najafgarh. They were traced to Rajasthan and were arrested. Jewellery worth Rs 6 crores have also been recovered after raids in three states," said Shweta Chauhan.

"The police started an investigation by registering an FIR in this matter. During the investigation, the police had examined the footage of around 200 CCTV cameras around the looted place. When the police started investigating the footage from 1 week ago, it was found that the accused had been doing recce of this area for a week," the police had earlier said.

The police arrested them on the basis of details of their online transaction.

The accused did not have money in cash to pay at a teashop and they took 40 rupees' cash from the cab driver by doing Paytm. The police traced the accused through this online transaction and then arrested them from Rajasthan.

The police said that all the money has been recovered from the possession of the accused.

