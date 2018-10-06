40-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Near Vacant House In Delhi

The caretaker of the house, where the woman was found dead, is missing. (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman was found dead near a vacant house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said they received a call at 9.25 a.m. about a body lying near the back door of a house in east Delhi's. The house did not belong to the woman and the caretaker was missing when police reached the spot.

The police found her lying face down with no apparent injuries though there was some bleeding from the nose, police said.

