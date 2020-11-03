4 Women Arrested For Robbing People In Guise Of Begging In South Delhi

The incident took place on Aurobindo Marg in the Hauz Khas area, police said. (Representational)

A gang of four women who used to rob people under the garb of begging have been arrested from south Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said on Tuesday.

The matter was reported to police on October 30, when a 64-year-old woman who was robbed by the gang approached police with her complaint, they said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that around 12.20 pm she was sitting alone in her car as her son had gone inside a pathology lab for some tests.

At that time, four women came near the car and started begging for alms. She tried to give them Rs 5, but they did not accept the amount. She then tried to give them a Rs 50 note, but they allegedly started intimidating her and told her to give the "biggest note", else she would be killed.

Fearing an attack, the senior citizen took out a Rs 500 note that the gang robbed and escaped from the spot. Soon after the incident, the woman made a PCR call and raised an alarm, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "The accused women were later spotted at Hauz Khas Market. They were arrested and the robbed currency of Rs 500 was also recovered from them."

A case has been registered and the women have been sent to judicial custody. They hail from a village in Bihar and were staying here in Nizamuddin, he said.