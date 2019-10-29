4 Arrested, Including Minor, For Killing 17-Year-Old In Delhi

The police recovered three pistols, four live cartridges from the accused (Representational)

Four people and a juvenile were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said.

The accused were identified as Ranjeet, Lalit Kumar, Naresh and Vishal Giri, they said.

On Monday night, the accused allegedly intercepted the boy, who was riding a motorcycle, near Lal Bagh and fired at him before fleeing, the police said.

The boy sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, a senior police officer said.

He was a resident of Mukundpur and was known to the accused, who lived in the same area, the officer said.

"A case was registered. Four men and a juvenile were arrested in connection with the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Three pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that the boy had beaten up one of them sometime ago and they decided to kill him in retaliation.

The deceased's family claimed that the accused had also attacked the boy 15 days ago.

Police, however, said they had not received any complaint about the attack.

The body was handed over to the boy's family after a post-mortem, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.