35-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide At Delhi's Rohini Court, Note Recovered

A 35-year-old man died by suicide on Friday by jumping from the fourth floor of Rohini court, said Delhi police.

The dead has been identified as Daljit Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 3, Gurugram.

According to the police, information was received at Prashant Vihar police station stating that a man has jumped from the fourth floor of Rohini Court.

"Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the person was admitted to Saroj Hospital in the intensive care unit (ICU), where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said the police.

"A suicide note has also been recovered from the dead," added the police.

Informing about the investigation, the police said, "A proceeding under section 174 Code of the Criminal Procedure has been initiated in this regard."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

