32-Year-Old Woman Raped By 3 Men Who Spiked Her Drink At Delhi Hotel: Cops

A spiked drink was offered to the woman after which she became unconscious. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men inside a hotel room in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said today.

The accused - Ajay, 39, Tara Chand, 34, and Naresh, 38, - all natives of Rajashan's Alwar, have been arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on Sunday.

The woman in her statement said she was invited by her acquaintance Ajay to a hotel room on Sunday where two of his friends were also present, the police officer said.

They offered a spiked drink to the woman and she became unconscious after drinking it. Following this, the trio allegedly raped the woman, the police said, based on her complaint.

Based on the woman's statement and the medico-legal case (MLC) report, a case was registered under section 376 D (gang-rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Adarsh Nagar police station, the officer said.

The police said a crime team collected samples from the hotel and further investigation is underway.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)