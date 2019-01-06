3-Year-Old Crushed To Death By E-Rickshaw In Delhi

The girl had come out of her residential complex and was walking towards the road when the e-rickshaw hit her.

Delhi | | Updated: January 06, 2019 01:06 IST
Police have arrested the 23-year-old driver. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A three-year-old girl was crushed to death by an E-Rickshaw under an e-rickshaw in Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.

The Dwarka North police station was informed about the accident that happened at around 3 pm. A private hospital also called up police with information about a girl brought dead.

Police investigations revealed that the girl had come out of her residential complex and was walking towards the road when the e-rickshaw approached. The driver applied brakes immediately and the rickshaw overturned. The girl was crushed under it, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

A case on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the driver and he has been arrested, the officer said.

E-RickshawDwarka

