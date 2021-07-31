3 Civic Bodies Owe Over Rs 6,800 Crore To Delhi Government: Minister

Municipal corporations owe more than Rs 6,800 crore to the Delhi government, the minister said.

Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday told the state Assembly that the three municipal corporations owe more than Rs 6,800 crore to the Delhi government and no repayment has been made in the last two years.

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi raised the matter in the House on the second and last day of the Monsoon Session.

Elaborating on it, Mr Jain said the Delhi government doesn't owe any money to the civic bodies. "In fact, the MCDs have to repay Rs 6,833 crore to the government," he said.

He said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation owes more than Rs 3,600 to the city government and it hasn't made any repayment in the last six years.

"The East Delhi Municipal Corporation owes Rs 2,407 crore to the government. No payment has been made in the last fours. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which owes 760 crore to us, has not paid anything in the last two years," he said.