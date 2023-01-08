3 Killed, 1 Injured After Lift Crashes In Delhi Factory

The lift crashed in a factory in Delhi's Naraina Industrial Area Phase-1. (Representational)

Three people died and one was injured after a lift came crashing down in a factory in west Delhi's Naraina area on Sunday evening, police said.

The victims were identified as Kulwant Singh (30) and Deepak Kumar (26), both residents of Inderpuri, and Sunny (33), a resident of Suleman Nagar, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said police received information from DDU and BLK Kapoor hospitals at around 5:40 pm that some people had been brought there after a lift crashed at a factory in Naraina Industrial Area Phase-1. Kulwant, Deepak, and Sunny were declared brought dead at the DDU Hospital, the police said.

The injured was identified as Suraj (24), a resident of Gol Market, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)