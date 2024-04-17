28 Bikes Impounded In Rash Driving Case In Delhi, Cops File Case

Police have filed an FIR against them

The Delhi Police has arrested a group of bikers for allegedly being engaged in reckless driving, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police said that in the early hours of Wednesday, the staff of Parliament Street and Kartavya Path arrested a group of bikers driving recklessly in the New Delhi area.

"It was 3.30 am, the patrolling staff spotted a group of bikers driving in rash and negligent manner. He alerted other staff on night patrol and 28 two-wheelers along with their riders were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Police have filed an FIR against them, he said.

