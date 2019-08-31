26-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Kills Herself In South Delhi Flat

Police rushed to the spot and found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Saturday.

We received a call at around 8.40 pm on Friday that a woman has killed herself, police said.

They rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the room of the woman and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police said no suicide not was found on the spot.

The body was shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem on Saturday. Later it was handed over to the family members to perform the last rites, they said.

The husband of the woman works as a peon in a private company.

The couple had got married on November 29, 2009. They had two children, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.