250 Delhi Traffic Police Teams To Check Drunk Driving On New Year's Eve

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year's eve, officials said on Thursday.

Police will keep extra vigil in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year and adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly, they said.

Police will also carry alcometres to determine whether or not a person has alcohol in his blood.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) SS Yadav said the traffic moving towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday.

"Around 2,500 traffic personnel will be deployed for smooth vehicular movement and 250 teams will be deployed to check drunken driving. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places," Yadav said.

"Dangerous driving and stunt riding will not be tolerated. Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly," Yadav said.

According to the police, hidden cameras are installed to catch the violators as part of a special drive across Delhi.

On Thursday, police issued a traffic advisory, saying people will throng restaurants, malls and other public places on New Year's eve, which may cause road congestion.

Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar central market, M and N Block Market of Greater Kailash, Crown Plaza Hotel Nehru Place, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, Hudson Lane are expected to see big crowds, they said.

Delhi Traffic Advisory For New Year's Eve

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market GPO, Patel Chowk, KG Marg, Feroze Shah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, and Windsor Place from 8 pm on Sunday till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place post 8 pm on Sunday except for those that are carrying valid passes.

Motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, near KG Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing near Bengali market, near Windsor Place, near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, etc., the advisory said.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed away, police said.

People going to New Delhi Railway Station from south Delhi can use the alternate route from Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalan-Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, GPO-Kali Bari Marg-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalan-Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, etc. Old Delhi Railway Station is not affected, police said.

Motorists are advised to use Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road for the movement from north to south Delhi, the advisory said.

The advisory suggested that commuters avoid Najafgarh Road, (Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover) and Outer Ring Road (from Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk) in west Delhi, it said.

For Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, all commercial traffic, including DTC buses, coming from Raja Garden and going towards Baba Ram Dev Marg (Paschim Puri) will be restricted to take a left turn on Club Road from 4 pm on Sunday till 4 am on Monday.

Traffic will be diverted towards the roundabout in Punjabi Bagh, then left turn on Rohtak Road towards Paschim Puri, police said in its advisory.

Those who are going to west Delhi from east can take Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road, it stated, adding that the commuters should avoid Press Enclave Road Saket, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg, Bhisham Pitamah Marg, etc.

It also suggested avoiding the Ring Road between Moti Bagh and Safdarjung Hospital and use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg to go to the IGI Airport.

Intensive checking will be carried out at the entrance of Aerocity in view of New Year celebrations there, which could restrict traffic movement in the area. Commuters who are planning to go to the airport are advised to plan their travel keeping sufficient time in hand, it said.

Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate traffic arrangements around India Gate for regulation of traffic. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted from Q-point, roundabout Sunheri Masjid, Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg, Windsor Place, Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, Mondai House, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, etc., it said.

Police also recommended that people use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate.

It said the large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo could result in congestion on Mathura Road, so people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

