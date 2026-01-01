24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead At Cafe In Delhi: Cops

A 24-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a cafe in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area late Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 10:28 pm at a cafe in Welcome, they said.

"A PCR call was received regarding a firing incident at the location. A police team rushed to the spot and found a man lying injured," a senior police officer said. He was identified as Faizan, also known as Fazzi (24), a resident of Welcome.

He was immediately shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival, the officer said.

"A crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and is collecting physical and scientific evidence," the officer said, adding that the exact number of assailants and the sequence of events leading to the firing are yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with sections of the Arms Act at the Welcome police station, the police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the firing took place inside or in the immediate vicinity of the cafe. The police are examining the CCTV footage from the establishment and nearby areas to identify the accused and track their movements before and after the incident, they said.

Teams have been deployed to conduct raids at suspected locations, and local informers are being activated to gather leads, they added. The police are also questioning staff members of the cafe and other persons present at the time of the incident to piece together the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be established. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)