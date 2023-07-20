24-Year-Old Electrocuted While Running On Treadmill At Delhi Gym

Saksham Pruthi worked at a Gurugram-based firm

A 24-year-old man has died of electrocution while running on a treadmill at a gym in north Delhi's Rohini area.

Saksham Pruthi had completed a BTech and worked at a Gurugram-based firm. A resident of Rohini Sector 19, he used to go to Gymplex Fitness Zone in Sector 15.

Around 7.30 am on Tuesday, he collapsed while exercising on the treadmill. During the postmortem examination, electrocution was confirmed as the cause of death.

Police have arrested gym manager Anubhav Duggal. A case has been registered under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery.

Further investigation in the matter is on, said police.