24 Delhi Students Rushed To Hospital After Suspected Gas Leak Near School

Twenty-four students of a municipal school in Delhi's Naraina area fell sick today allegedly due to a gas leak incident nearby, officials said.

Nineteen students were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital while nine others were sent to the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, a senior hospital of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi told Press Trust of India.

"The students fell sick apparently due to some gas leak incident near the school. All students are fine, they are being attended to by doctors at the two hospitals," he said.

Officials from the civic health department went to the two hospitals and also to the school and the education department of the MCD is also on the job, the official added.

"We will be probing from our level too as to what caused this incident," he said.



