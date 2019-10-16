23-Year-Old Man Involved In Snatching Cases Arrested In Delhi

The motorcycle was found to have been stolen from the Nabi Karim area. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man involved in several snatching cases was arrested from Rohini with a loaded pistol, police said on Wednesday.

During checking near Chhotu Ram Park, Sector 6 Rohini, two suspects on a motorcycle were signalled to stop. But they sped away and were later chased by the police team, they said.

The team managed to apprehended Sohail while his accomplice Pappu fled the spot taking advantage of the traffic congestion in the area, the police said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed his involvement in several snatching cases. They had snatched two mobile phones on Tuesday from the Jwala Hedi area and given to a receiver, Akbar, a resident of Budh Vihar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra.

One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and the motorcycle were seized from him, the police said.

The motorcycle was found to have been stolen from the Nabi Karim area.

Efforts are on to arrest the co-accused and recover the snatched mobile phones, they said.

