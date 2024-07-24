2 Women Among 4 Arrested For Gym Owner's Murder In Delhi: Cops

Efforts are on to arrest another accused in the case, said police (File)

Two weeks after a 28-year-old gym owner was brutally stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, four people, including two women, were arrested in connection with the case on Wednesday, police said.

Efforts are on to arrest another accused in the case, they added.

According to police, Sumit Chaudhary alias Prem, who ran a gym and a tour and travel business, was attacked outside his house at Gamri Extension on July 10. He was stabbed at least 17 times, leading to his death in hospital on arrival.

A 58-second CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, the police said.

The CCTV clip shows a man hitting another man, soon after which one of the accused, sporting a cap, comes from behind and stabs Chaudhary him multiple times.

Both the persons fled the spot, while the victim sat on a cement platform and collapsed, the footage showed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the police arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the case on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Kartar Singh (33) who was already facing a murder case, Hussain Ali (20) and two women who helped them in their escape Shayna (36) and Ashu (38), all residents of Bhajanpura, Tirkey said.

The DCP said the murder is suspected to be the fallout of an old rivalry, however the accused are being interrogated and investigation is underway.

Efforts are on to nab Salman alias Sallu (21), having no criminal record, who had allegedly stabbed Chaudhary, the officer said.

The victim, too, was also facing three criminal cases, including attempt to murder and Arms Act, he said.

