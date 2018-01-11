2 Held For Stealing Canadian Woman's Bag In Delhi's Paharganj The accused were held on Tuesday near Jhandewalan. They had accosted the Canadian woman, who was out on a morning walk, and stolen her tablet, mobile phone and some cash on January 3.

Three other cases of snatchings were also solved with the arrest of two accused. New Delhi: Two people, including a juvenile, have been held for stealing belongings of a Canadian woman in Delhi's Paharaganj area, frequented by foreign backpackers, police said on Wednesday.



The accused were held on Tuesday near Jhandewalan. They had accosted the Canadian woman, who was out on a morning walk, and stolen her tablet, mobile phone and some cash on January 3.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Randeep S Randhawa said that the accused belonged to a racket that targeted foreigners.



"They used to steal motorcycles from different areas of Delhi for committing the incidents of snatching," Mr Randhawa said.



Three other cases of snatchings were also solved with the arrest of the accused and apprehending of his juvenile accomplice, police said.



After stealing, they used to abandon the motorbikes, they said.



"They sold the stolen articles to their receiver Vicky, a resident of Multani Dhanda, Paharganj, who is absconding," police said.



The juvenile is a school dropout and has previous involvement in three cases of snatching and theft, the police said adding that the other accused is illiterate.



The police has recovered a stolen motorbike, which was used for committing the crime against the woman, one tablet and two mobile phones from the accused.



