2 Ex-Employees Of Delhi Firm Create Fake Site To Cheat Customers, Arrested: Cops

Police said several raids were conducted earlier at the residence of co-accused (Representational)

Two former employees of Aggarwal Packers and Movers were arrested for allegedly creating fake websites of the company and duping customers by posing as representatives of the original firm, police said on Tuesday.

Ashish Singh and Deepak Goel have been arrested in the case while efforts are underway to nab third associate Suresh Chauhan, they said.

According to police, Singh lost his job with Aggarwal Packers and Movers during the covid imposed lockdown in March last year and later he contacted Goel who stole data from the company's server and pass it on to Singh.

Singh further sent it to Chauhan through WhatsApp and Gmail.

Police said a probe was initiated into the matter after JS Ahulwalia, Group President of Aggarwal Packers and Movers Ltd reported that some unknown person created their fake websites and displayed them on Google search engine.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Manoj C said that during investigation, arrested accused Goel told police that he used to download the data of customers of Aggarwal Packers and Movers Ltd from the company's computer and send it to Singh.

The officer said that Goel received a sum of Rs 18,000 every month from Singh in his bank account in lieu of transferring the required data.

Police said several raids were conducted earlier at the residence of co-accused Singh and non-bailable warrant was issued by the court.

"With the help of technical surveillance, our team arrested the co-accused Ashish Singh from his village. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the case and disclosed that he received data of customers from Goel on his e-mail and WhatsApp and transferred the same to another accused Chauhan who then sold these data to either some rival company or to fraudster," the officer said.

Eventually accused Singh used to receive an amount of Rs 3,000 for each customer data via bank transfer and thereafter after keeping a fix commission, Singh used to send money to Goel in his bank account, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)