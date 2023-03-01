2 Delhi Teens Arrested For Robbing Shop Owner At Gunpoint

The two teenagers robbed the shopkeeper in Delhi's Prem Nagar. (Representational)

Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly robbing a shop owner at gunpoint in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday. The victim told the police that two persons allegedly entered the shop and robbed him of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 at gunpoint, a senior officer said.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed the two persons robbing the complainant. The accused were identified as residents of Shani Bazar Road in Kirari Suleman Nagar, the officer said.

The duo, both 16, have been arrested. A country-made pistol, a knife and two rounds used in the robbery were seized from the them.

One of them was previously involved in a theft case, the police added.

