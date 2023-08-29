2 Delhi Schoolboys Allege Sex Assault During Summer Camp, Probe launched

The government said that such culpable deeds would not be tolerated (File)

The Delhi government has set up an enquiry committee to probe the alleged sexual assault of two minor boys in a government school.

"It is tragic that such a despicable incident allegedly happened in the summer camp organised by the school. An enquiry committee has been set up and thorough probe is underway on the subject. Let the due course of law take place," said an official statement.

If any teacher or staff was aware of this issue and did not bring it to the notice of higher authorities, stringent action will be taken against them, it added.

"We can assure you all that the Delhi Government will take swift and stringent action on the matter. We want to set the standard of education in the country which includes character development among students," read the statement.

It further said that such culpable deeds would not be tolerated and would be dealt with due severity.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Monday issued notices to the Delhi Police and Directorate of Education in the alleged sexual assault case of two minor boys in a government school.

"Delhi Commission for Women has received information of sexual assault with two minorboys in a government school of Delhi. A 13-year-old boy who studies in 8th standard in a government school in Rohini was allegedly sexually assaulted by other students of the school," the notice read.

"He has informed that in April 2023, he attended school during summer camp wherein some students forcibly took him to a nearby park and sexually assaulted him for 7 days. He has alleged that the accused students also threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone. He stated that a couple of days ago, he narrated his ordeal to two of his teachers, but they asked him not to report the matter," it added.

Ms Maliwal further mentioned that in another case a 12-year-old minor was also sexually assaulted by the same group of students.

"Another boy, aged 12 years old has also alleged that the same students sexually assaulted him as well. He has informed that in April 2023, during the summer camp, he was sexually assaulted in the school toilet. He has stated that the accused students had threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone," the notice read.

"He has further alleged that around 16 days back, a student again tried to sexually assault him in the toilet. He has further stated that he had narrated the incident to two of his teachers in July and August, but they had asked him to not talk about the incident to anyone," it added.

DCW has sought the Delhi Police and Directorate of Education to provide a detailed action taken report on the two matters by September 1, 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)