Delhi Police vs Lawyers Case: 2 Cops Get Interim Protection From Arrest

The Delhi High Court granted interim protection on Friday to two police officials who were charged in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court early this month.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar sought responses of the Centre, Delhi police, Bar Council of India (BCI) and various other bar associations on the plea of the two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) seeking protection till a judicial inquiry into the incident was over.

The court said "no coercive action" should be taken against Kanta Prasad and Pawan Kumar, who were suspended after the incident, till the next date of hearing on December 23.

A parking dispute between an on-duty police official and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2, leaving 20 security personnel and several advocates injured.

