2 Burn To Death As Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Pillar In Delhi

Burnt cartons of various liquor brands were also found from the car, police said. (Representational)

Two men were burnt alive in Delhi after their car crashed into a metro pillar, the police said today.

The men, both residents of Rohtak, were coming from Haryana's Bahadurgarh, when the accident happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in outer Delhi's Mundka, they added.

According to Delhi Fire Service, they received a call at 12.16 am about the accident and rushed two fire tenders to the spot.

"Two persons were trapped inside the car which caught fire. We somehow managed to pull them out of the vehicle after dousing the fire," a senior fire official said.

The fire was brought under control by 3.20 am.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla.

Burnt cartons of various liquor brands were also found from the car, the officer said.

A case has been registered, police said, adding they are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police are also trying to verify if the men were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

