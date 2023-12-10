Video: Car On Fire After Collision With Truck, 8 Trapped To Death In UP

Eight passengers, including a child, died after their car collided with a truck on the highway and caught fire late last night in Uttar Pradesh. The car was centrally locked and trapped seven adults and a child to death, police said.

The burning car was spotted on the highway with the truck standing next to it, according to footage from the accident site. The fire was later put off and the bodies were recovered.

The car accident occurred on the Nainital highway in Bareilly, said Sushil Chandra Bhan Dhule, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly.

"The car collided with a truck on the highway near Bhojipura. It got dragged and then caught fire. The car was centrally locked, hence the people inside lost their lives due to the fire," said the official.

He said the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.