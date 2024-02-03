Man Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Pole Near Gurugram: Cops

Mohit, a resident of Dohla village, was identified as the victim, police said (Representational)

A man was burnt alive in his car when it caught fire after crashing into an electric pole near a village in Sohna area, police said on Saturday.

Police said as the man attempted to avoid crashing into an oncoming vehicle near Lohatki village on Friday night, he rammed into the electric pole and the car caught fire. The fire spread rapidly and before he could be taken out of the car he died on the spot, they said.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire, but by then the car was fully destroyed in the blaze, fire official Jaiveer Bhadana said, adding that the driver had also been charred to death.

Mohit, a resident of Dohla village, was identified as the victim, police said.

According to police, late Friday night, Mohit was on his way to Sohna for some work in his car when crashed into the electric pole on the side of the road near Lohatki village.

The fire spread very quickly and Mohit could not come out of the car, they said. Hearing the sound of the crash, people of a nearby village gathered and tried to extinguish the fire.

The villagers managed to pull Mohit out of the car but he was already dead by then, police said.

Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sohna police station, said that a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)