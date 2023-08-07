35-Year-Old Kerala Man Charred To Death After Car Explodes Near Home: Cops

A 35-year-old man was charred to death inside his car on Monday after the vehicle he was in exploded suddenly just after midnight, just as it entered the compound of his home in Mavelikkara near here, police said.

Mavelikkara resident Krishna Prakash was unable to get out of the car when the explosion took place.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 AM today, they said. A team of forensic experts has examined the vehicle and the spot.

"As per the information we got, the vehicle exploded all of a sudden as he entered the gate of his house, and he was unable to leave the car," police said.

Krishna Prakash, who was unmarried and lived with his brother, was running a computer shop in Mavelikkara town, they said.

After examining the car, the officials said there were indications that the victim had tried to escape from the burning vehicle.

Officials from the state Motor Vehicles Department examined the car and ruled out short circuit as the reason for the explosion. The fire was not reported from the engine part of the car either, and it was the back of the car that was badly burnt.

No major complaint has been reported about the fuse unit either, which is at the front portion of the car, and neither was its battery affected, they said.

Top police officers visited the site but declined to provide more details.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)