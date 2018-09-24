2 Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Stealing Rs. 70 Lakh From Private Firm

Following the arrests, the police have recovered Rs. 54.10 lakh from the accused. (Representational)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs. 70 lakh from a private firm in Model Town in Delhi, the police said today.

The two accused have been identified as Dhan Singh Bisht (38), who was employed by the owner of the firm, and his friend Yakub Hasan (37), they said.

According to the police, on August 27, the owner of Reema Polychem Private Limited in Azadpur had sent Bisht to collect a payment of Rs. 70 lakh from a client.

"After collecting the cash, Bisht contacted Hasan. The two went to Almora in Hasan's car. After dropping Bisht there, Hasan returned to Delhi with Rs four lakh as an initial settlement. Hasan's car has been seized," additional commissioner of police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.

The police said Bisht had ferried a large amount for his employer earlier also and once some men tried to rob him.

"That time, Bisht was carrying Rs. 80 lakh. He sustained injuries in his neck and received 14 surgical stitches. Instead of giving a good reward, his employer had given him a T-shirt. This made Bisht unhappy and he along with Hasan hatched a plan to run away with the employer's money," the officer said.

After running away with Rs. 70 lakh on August 27, Bisht returned Delhi on September 10 and invested Rs. 12 lakh in a plot in Burari. He bought a new mobile phone and hid in a lavishly furnished rented house, police said.

Following the arrests, Rs 54.10 lakh has been recovered from the accused, they said.