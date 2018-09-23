Servant Plots And Steals Rs. 70 Lakh, Co-Accused Arrested In Delhi

The accused Yakub Hasan was arrested near his house. (Representational)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in a Rs. 70 lakh theft case that was executed by his friend, who worked as the complainant's servant, police said on Saturday.

Additional commissioner of police Rajiv Ranjan said Yakub Hasan, 37, was arrested near his house in north Delhi's Kadi Vihar area in the city on Friday.

On August 27, the owner of Reema Polychem Private Limited in Azadpur sent his servant Dhan Singh Bisht to collect a payment of Rs. 70 lakh from a client.

"After collecting the cash, Bisht contacted Hasan. The two travelled to Nainital in Hasan's car. After dropping Bisht there, Hasan returned to Delhi with Rs four lakh," Mr Ranjan said.

The officer said, Bisht had ferried a large amount for his employer earlier as well, when few men tried to rob him. "He was carrying Rs. 80 lakh, but he managed to escape. He sustained injuries in the process. Instead of giving a good reward, his employer had given him a T-shirt," the officer said.

Disappointed with the reward, Singh decided to run away with the money, Hasan told police.