Delhi Broker Claims Rs 45,000 Is Too Low For A "Good" Flat In South Delhi, Post Sparks Debate

The rental markets in South Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have witnessed a substantial surge in recent times, making it challenging for individuals to find affordable housing. In South Delhi, areas like Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, and Malviya Nagar have become particularly pricey for a 2-3 BHK apartment. Recently, a Reddit user's post about his frustrating experience with a Delhi broker while house hunting in South Delhi has gone viral. The user, planning to move to the area next month, shared that he's been searching for rentals in Malviya Nagar and Lajpat Nagar within his budget. However, things took a turn when he came across a listing for Defence Colony on a Facebook group without rent details, leading to an awkward conversation with the broker.

The Reddit user @RichBadPoorDad shared a chat with a broker about a 2BHK apartment in Defence Colony, which was priced at Rs 80,000 per month. The broker described the apartment as fully renovated, nicely maintained, and furnished, located in a "VIP posh area."

When the user mentioned his budget of Rs 45,000, the broker responded dismissively and suggested exploring cheaper areas like Lajpat Nagar or Kalkaji instead. The conversation ended with the broker stating that he doesn't deal with properties in low-budget areas.

"I'm planning to shift to Delhi next month, and I'm searching for flats to stay in. I did a basic check about the areas and looked for flats in Malviya Nagar and Lajpat Nagar according to my budget. I happened to see a post in the South Delhi flatmates group on FB. Defence colony was mentioned as the area, but the rent was not. I reached out to enquire, and I responded politely that it's out of my budget. This broker continued the conversation and ended up breaking my confidence," he wrote in his post.

See the post here:

The Reddit user further reflected on the conversation, recalling his humble beginnings. Fifteen years ago, he attended school in some of the poorest neighbourhoods in his hometown. Through hard work and determination, he rose to a role that required him to work from headquarters. Now, as he prepared to move to Delhi for the first time, the broker's dismissive response made him feel small, serving as a harsh reminder of how far he still has to climb.

"This will be my first time in Delhi, and this conversation just made me feel small again and showed me that I have a long way to go in life. The tone just felt belittling even though what the broker stated is a fact," he added.

The Reddit post resonated with many users, who offered practical advice and reassurance. Many were surprised by the steep rents in South Delhi, pointing out that Rs 45,000 is still a substantial budget for most people. One user wrote, "Chill, not that serious. You are surely doing great if 45 thousand is your budget for just monthly rent."

Another commented, "I would go and scout the areas you are interested in. You might find a broker's office within the area, which might turn out to be cheaper. You might also find ads that you can directly call. This is specifically for the Hauz Khas and Saket area. Just drive around and you will find either a good broker or a landlord."

A third said, "That WhatsApp guy is an idiot. He's trying to poor shame you because you won't take his property. He's forcing you to fall for his tricks. 45k is a great budget. My friend lives in the Saket around the Neb Sarai area in a 3bhk for 27k something. So I believe you will truly find something good in 45k. Don't let scummy people gaslight you, Delhi is not Mumbai lol. Whatever the numbers, you will say he will still call you poor while most of them live paycheck to paycheck."