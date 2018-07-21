2 Arrested For Stabbing To Death Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver

Jagdish was unmarried and used to live with his mother and two brothers (Representational)

Two men, accused of killing a 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver after a scuffle, have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

"At about 2 a.m. on July 20, Jagdish was found lying dead near Jalebi Chowk, Madanpur Khadar (in south Delhi). He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital by a police team, where he was declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal told media.

Mr Jagdish was unmarried and used to live with his mother and two brothers.

Two residents of Dakshinpuri - Aamir, 24, and Zakir, 35 - allegedly involved in the murder, were arrested from Sangam Vihar.

The accused told the police that they had come to meet someone Aamir considered to be his sister in JJ Colony, but on the way, had a minor quarrel with local boys over something trivial.

As they were going back, Mr Jagdish, thinking the two strangers were drunk, asked them what they were doing his locality, and this led to a scuffle in which they stabbed him with a knife and fled.

