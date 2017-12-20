18 Trains In Delhi And North India Delayed, 15 Cancelled Due To Fog Over the last week, dense fog covered several parts of North India, with the temperature dropping in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. The dense fog has reduced visibility and affected travel by train, road and air.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The dense fog has reduced visibility in and around North India New Delhi: Eighteen trains travelling to Delhi stand to be delayed, while 15 trains in North India have been cancelled due to heavy fog. Two trains that were supposed to leave from Delhi have also been rescheduled.



Three trains from Dibrugarh in Assam - the Brahmaputra Mail Express, the Dibrugarh Rajdhani and the Awadh Assam Express which goes from the Assamese city to Lalgarh in Rajasthan - have all been delayed. The Awadh Assam Express travelling the other way is also delayed.



Among other major trains that are delayed is the Poorva Express coming to Delhi from Kolkata.



The Northeast Express travelling from Guwahati to the Anand Vihar terminal has been rescheduled to 9:30 am from its original departure time of 6:45 am. The Delhi Firozpur Express leaving from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 6:45 am was rescheduled for an 8 am departure.



The Gomti Express travelling from Delhi to Lucknow is cancelled along with the New Delhi Agra Intercity train. The Kashi Vishwanath Express from Varanasi to Delhi is also cancelled while the Uchahar Express from Prayag to Chandigarh also adds to the list.



The fog on Tuesday delayed 28 trains while over 18 trains were cancelled.



