Punjab, Haryana Swept By Cold; Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life

Normal life in Punjab and Haryana were disrupted by thick fog this morning, with the minimum temperature hovering below normal at a few places for the third day today.Fog reduced visibility at Chandigarh, Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak and other places, a Meteorological Department official said.Fog also disrupted flight operations at the Chandigarh International Airport, forcing delay and cancellation of some flights for three days now.Poor visibility also caused delay of some trains passing through Punjab and Haryana.The MeT official said that Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius, down four notches down the normal limit.The maximum temperature ranged in between 12 to 15 degree Celsius in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.