Flu Rise Sharply In England's Hospitals, NHS Issues Urgent Warning

The UK is grappling with a sharp surge in flu cases, government health officials announced today. Surveillance data tracking the outbreak reveals that flu-related hospital admissions have soared, now standing at four times the level recorded just a month ago.

According to BBC, latest data shows there were 5,000 patients with the virus being treated in hospital at the end of last week - almost 3.5 times higher than the same week in 2023, although not as high as in 2022.

The head of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine told the BBC that pressure on hospitals is "unacceptably awful" and flu is pushing them to breaking point. It comes as health officials warn about the impact of the very cold weather expected this weekend on vulnerable patients, and the health system.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, told the BBC the figures show "the pressure from flu was nowhere near letting up before we headed into the new year, skyrocketing to over 5,000 cases a day in hospitals as of the end of last week and rising at a very concerning rate."

"With what looks like an extreme cold snap expected right across England ahead of the weekend, we know the low temperatures can be dangerous for those who are vulnerable or have respiratory conditions," he added.

According to National Health Service (NHS) UK, Flu will often get better on its own, but it can make some people seriously ill. It's important to get the flu vaccine if you're advised to.

The healthcare system in the United Kingdom advises individuals to monitor for flu symptoms, which typically develop rapidly. Common symptoms include a sudden high temperature, body aches, fatigue or exhaustion, a dry cough, sore throat, headache, difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, diarrhea or abdominal pain, and nausea or vomiting. In children, symptoms may also include ear pain and reduced activity levels. Being aware of these signs can help in early detection and management of the flu.