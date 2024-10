The police said the girl who died by suicide left a note

A 17-year-old teen died by suicide in Delhi after she could not clear the national entrance exam for entry into top engineering colleges, the police said.

She left a note that asked her parents to forgive her for not being able to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the police said.

"Forgive me, I couldn't do it," she wrote in the note, the police said.

The girl lived in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.