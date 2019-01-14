12 Trains To Delhi Delayed Due To Fog

12 trains to Delhi running late due to fog. (File)

Dense fog blanketed the national capital today and affected railway operations with 12 trains to Delhi being affected due to low visibility conditions.

The MeT office had forecast moderate fog for today morning and mainly clear sky and haze/smoke thereafter.

"Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

The city witnessed a cold day on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from Agencies)

