11 Of A Family Found Dead In Delhi Home, Suicide Suspected

Eleven members of a family have been found dead inside a home in north Delhi's Burari area this morning. Police suspect that they committed suicide.
Seven of the victims are women while four are men.
The family reportedly ran a furniture business.
More details are awaited.
