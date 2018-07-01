Trending

 Share
EMAIL
PRINT

11 Of A Family Found Dead In Delhi Home, Suicide Suspected

Breaking News: 11 Of A Family Found Dead In Delhi Home, Suicide Suspected

Eleven members of a family have been found dead inside a home in north Delhi's Burari area this morning. Police suspect that they committed suicide.

Seven of the victims are women while four are men.

The family reportedly ran a furniture business.

More details are awaited.

For more Delhi news, click here

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.

BurariDelhi SuicideDelhi Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................