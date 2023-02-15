1 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Rams Into Auto Rickshaw In South Delhi

The driver of the car has been arrested by police. (Representational)

A 37-year-old auto driver was killed while two others were injured after their vehicle was allegedly hit by a car, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning around 6 am on the Panchsheel Flyover in south Delhi, they said, adding that the accused car driver has been arrested.

The driver of the car was returning from the Indira Gandhi International Airport after dropping his boss, police said.

Ratan Lal Guru was travelling with his wife in the auto rickshaw when the vehicle was hit by the car on the Panchsheel flyover, police said.

The driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot after the incident, they said.

All the three injured -- auto driver Megh Singh and the couple -- were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where Singh was declared brought dead. The husband and wife are under treatment, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused Illias Ali Khan (31) has been arrested," the officer said.

Khan, who is a resident of Jamia Nagar, has been taken into police custody and the offending vehicle has been seized, police said.

"On enquiry, Khan told police the accident took place when he was returning after dropping his owner at the airport. He was alone in the vehicle and fled the spot after the incident," the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)