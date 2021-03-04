1 Killed, 1 Hurt In Car Accident While Returning From Office Party: Delhi Police

Around 1 am, the police received information regarding the accident. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was killed while another got seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into another car in Dwarka in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as Akash Rana (22), a resident of Haryana's Panipat. His colleague Rahul Rana (23) was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, the police said.

The victim and the injured man worked in an insurance company. They were returning from a hotel in Dwarka sector 22 after attending an office party, a senior police officer said.

Around 1 am, the police received information regarding an accident at the red light crossing of Dwarka sectors 6 and 7, a senior officer said.

"A Mercedes and a Ford Figo were involved in the accident. The driver of the Mercedes is missing. The vehicle is registered in the name of Ajay Kumar Singh of Jharkhand," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and a probe is underway, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

The police are going through the CCTV footage obtained from the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

