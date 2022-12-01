Women Made To Lie On Ground At Madhya Pradesh Hospital Camp, Notice Issued

Women were made to lie down on a mattress on ground which is wrong, said an official. (Representational)

In a case of negligence, women were made to lie down on the ground during a sterilisation camp at the Shivpuri district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Shivpuri Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Pawan Jain said that the matter came to his notice through reporters.

Women were made to lie down on a mattress on the ground which is wrong, he said.

"I immediately made a verbal announcement and later issued a written order to all the DMOs (Designated Medical Officers) and civil surgeons not to repeat such incidents in the future. It's a sad incident if it occurred and it should not be repeated again," he added.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in the district hospital. The Human Rights Commission had taken cognizance of a similar incident that had occurred earlier at the hospital and issued notices.