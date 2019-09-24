Woman Taking Selfie Falls Off Cliff In Gujarat, Saved By Trees: Police

She lost her balance while clicking a selfie likely due to strong winds, police say. (Representational)

A 48-year-old woman from Nashik was critically injured after she fell off a cliff while clicking a selfie at Saputara hill station in Dang district of Gujarat, the police said today.

The woman, Sushma Pagare, was at the "Sunrise Point" with her family on Monday when the incident took place.

"She lost her balance while clicking a selfie apparently due to strong winds," a police official said, adding that the woman survived miraculously as her fall was arrested by bushes down the slope.

Ms Pagare was rescued by the police with the help of local people and taken to Saputara primary health centre. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Nashik, the official said.

