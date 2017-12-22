State-Level Shooter Fires At Mother, Brother In South Delhi Home

Highlights Incident happened in Delhi's upscale Defence Colony late last night Sangeeta Singh, 47, was allegedly drunk when she fired the shots Ms Singh runs an adventure tourism company near Delhi

A state-level shooter allegedly fired at her mother and brother at their home in Delhi's upscale Defence Colony late last night, the police said today.Sangeeta Singh, 47, was allegedly drunk when she fired the shots during a fierce argument after midnight. She has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.Neighbours heard raised voices and then shots - three in quick succession.Sangeeta Singh's mother Geeta and brother Harsaran were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are out of danger, the police say.A licensed gun was seized from Ms Singh, who runs an adventure tourism company near Delhi.She had participated in state championships but had stopped going for shooting practice or meeting people in the past year, her father has told the police. She was reportedly battling depression and had been taking medication.Last night, she allegedly took a lethal combination of depression medicine and sleeping pills along with alcohol. Harsaran Singh reportedly told the police that his sister shot him and his mother.The police say Ms Singh is being medically examined; she appeared so drunk that she could barely walk, said witnesses.The family was allegedly wrangling over property, but the motive of the firing is not known yet.