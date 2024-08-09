''Drunk'' Woman Throws Snake At Bus Conductor After Damaging Rear Windshield In Hyderabad

Based on the complaint, a case was booked against the woman, police said (Representational)

A woman, who allegedly threw a snake at a woman bus conductor after damaging the rear windshield of the vehicle in a "drunken" state was taken into custody in Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

The woman threw a liquor bottle on the bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) at Vidyanagar on Thursday evening, they said.

When the conductor questioned the woman, she took out a snake from her bag and threw it at her, though the conductor managed to escape.

TGSRTC officials said they lodged a complaint at Nallakunta police station over the incident and said there is no truth in reports that the woman attacked the bus as the driver did not stop the vehicle at the Vidyanagar bus stand.

"There is no RTC bus stop at free left on the Vidyanagar signal and there are two bus stops before and after the free left," they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was booked against the woman and she was taken into custody, a police official said.

The woman was in a "drunken" condition. When the bus driver did not stop the vehicle, she threw a snake at the conductor, the police official said.

The woman's husband used to catch snakes and in view of 'Nag Panchami' she was carrying the snake with her, the official added. Further investigation is on.

