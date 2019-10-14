Telangana Transport Strike: RTC Employee Tries To Commit Suicide

48,000 TSRTC employees are on a strike against Telangana government since October 5.

A day after a striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staffer set himself on fire and died, another employee allegedly tried to attempt suicide in Warangal before he was stopped by the police.

The RTC worker, identified as Bathini Ravi, allegedly poured kerosene over his body and tried to set himself on fire at Narasampeta bus stand. However, he was stopped by the police and union workers.

Warangal Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said: "He poured kerosene and tried to set himself ablaze. The police and other RTC employees that were present on the spot prevented him."

On Saturday, a bus driver named Srinivas Reddy set himself on fire at his residence in Khammam district. He suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and was shifted to the DRDO Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad where died on Sunday morning.

Mr Reddy was among the 48,000 TSRTC employees who are on a strike against the Telangana government since October 5. The protests are widespread across multiple districts in Telangana.

Employees are demanding the merger of the RTC with the government.

News of Srinivas Reddy's death led to protests at various parts across Hyderabad, with striking staff members blaming the state government for his death.

As employees intensify protests over a list of 26 demands, including the merger with the government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ruled out softening his administration's stand on the issue. The Chief Minister has ordered Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy to arrest anybody who tries to disrupt bus services.

