Woman Sets Herself On Fire; Family Says She Was Possessed By Evil Spirit

A young woman allegedly set herself on fire and sustained serious injuries in the district yesterday, with her family blaming an "evil spirit" for her act.

The 19-year-old married woman doused herself with kerosene and set herself on fire at her parents' house in Vadu village.

She was admitted to the Sir Sayajirao General Hospital with serious burn injuries, a local police official said.

Her brother said in his statement to police that she was possessed by an "evil spirit" which made her commit this act, the official said.

Police have yet to record the woman's statement. Further probe is on, he added.