Scolded By Husband Over Use Of Phone, Woman Kills Self, 3 Children: Cops

The bodies of the woman and three children were found in a well. (Representational)

A 26-year old woman allegedly killed her three children by drowning them in a farm well and committed suicide near Salem reportedly upset over her husband scolding her for speaking over mobile phone for long hours, police said Friday.

The bodies of the woman, her children aged seven and three years and 11 months were found floating in the well, two days after she went missing from her home in Kozhinjipatti village along with the children, they said.

According to preliminary investigations, her husband, a daily wager worker, was irritated over the woman talking to some one over mobile phone and took it away.

"When the woman continued to speak using her husband's phone, the man got upset and seems to have chided her and later left for work," a police official told PTI.

Police said they suspect the woman could have killed the children and ended her life over this.