Woman In Darjeeling Sexually Assaulted Multiple Times, 4 Held: Police

Police is probing the case of the complaint of the 30-year-old woman. (File)

Four people were arrested after sexually assaulting a woman in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, police said. The four men worked as labourers.

The husband of the sexual assault survivor reported the incident to the police on November 30. He said that it was when he was away for work that the woman was sexually assaulted.



The woman, a mother of five children, was sexually assaulted more than once over a period of time, the husband told the police.

"All necessary tests are being conducted to ascertain the 30-year-old woman's complaint," police said.