Woman Sexually Harassed By A Biker In Bengaluru

A case has been registered after a woman was allegedly harassed by an unknown man near Eco World in Marathahalli area of Bengaluru, Karnataka, late Wednesday night (on April 30).

According to Whitefield DCP Shivakumar, the incident occurred at around 11:40 pm when the complainant was walking near the Eco World gate. An unknown individual approached her from behind on a two-wheeler and hit her with his hand before speeding away.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections 74 (offence of assault on a woman) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

The investigation is currently underway to identify and catch the accused.

Earlier, in a separate case on April 29 in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district of Mangaluru, police registered a case against a city-based dietician for allegedly posting anti-national and anti-Hindu remarks on social media.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal spoke to ANI on Tuesday about the case and stated that a case has been registered against a woman dietitian, identified as Atifa, following her anti-national comments on a viral social media post.

"Two days ago, a post made by the woman went viral in Mangaluru. Taking swift action, we contacted the hospital administration where she was employed and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," said the Police Commissioner.

"The woman was summoned for investigation, and the mobile phone used to make the post had been seized. Forensic analysis of the device is currently underway. Based on the results, further legal action will follow," said the Police Commissioner.

The dietician's case comes to light four days after a case was registered in the city against a Facebook user named 'Nichchu Mangaluru' for allegedly justifying the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

